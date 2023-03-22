PICKENS Co. S.C. (WSPA) – Five people were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after one school bus rear ended another in Pickens County.

The wreck occurred on Sheriff Mill Road in Easley at around 3:45 p.m. and involved buses from Easley High School and Gettys Middle School. They carried a combined 60 students.

Pickens Police Department and Emergency Services were called to the scene.

Four students and one driver had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We have notified parents and guardians of students involved in the accident. The remaining students have now been transported home via additional buses,” the district said in a statement. “We are relieved that there were no serious injuries and we are thankful for the prompt response of law enforcement.”