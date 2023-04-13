SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will make a stop in Spartanburg County next Wednesday evening.

The event will be held on April 19 at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist North Spartanburg located at 8740 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

He’s making the stop as part of his “Florida Blueprint” speaking tour.

This is his first stop in South Carolina, considered a critical state for early votes in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis will continue his “Florida Blueprint” tour in Pennsylvania, New York and Michigan in recent weeks.

Tickets are required for the event. Click here to register.