SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Spartanburg County Wednesday evening with heavy speculation that he’ll enter the Republican field for the 2024 presidential election.

Governor DeSantis will make his stop at First Baptist North Spartanburg located at 8740 Asheville Highway. He will speak at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Flordia Governor has been traveling across the country talking about his policy achievements in the state of Flordia.

DeSantis said that his blueprint in Flordia should serve as a model for the rest of the nation.

This is DeSantis’ first stop in South Carolina, which is considered a crucial state for votes in the primaries.

The event is free but attendees are asked to register for a ticket. Click here to register.