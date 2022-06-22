SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate areas lowered their flags to half-staff Wednesday for fallen Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge.

Deputy Aldridge, 25, died Tuesday in the line of duty after responding to a domestic violence call. He had been with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for three years.

Flags have been lowered at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and both Tigerville and Greer campuses of North Greenville University for Deputy Aldridge.

According to North Greenville University, Deputy Aldridge attended the university from Fall 2016 to Fall 2018 in pursuit of a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice. His wife, Jessica Link Aldridge graduated in 2018.

“We grieve at the loss of Deputy Aldridge, even as we pray for his wife Jessica and their families,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr.

“NGU equips transformational leaders for church and society, and these leaders are prepared to offer Christ-like service no matter where they are called,” Fant continued. “We are grateful for his sacrificial service to our community. His desire to serve with distinction was well-known to all. He loved Spartanburg County and serving under Sheriff Wright in particular.”