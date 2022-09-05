SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a flash flood warning for the Upstate and Western North Carolina.



The flood warning is in effect for Henderson County, Western Polk County, Southern Transylvania County, Northwestern Greenville County, and Northwestern Pickens County.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the past six hours, with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible in the warned area. With the possibility of flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms.