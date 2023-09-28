CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – Fall migration is cause for celebration at Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park this weekend. This weekend is the 15th anniversary of Flock to the Rock, an annual birding event on September 30th.

Amateur and experienced birders of all ages will find something to enjoy among live raptor programs, hands-on birding and pollinator activities along with beginner bird walks.

The day begins with an early bird walk led by a local naturalist at 7:30 a.m. Attendees must register before the event.

The main event begins at 10 a.m. with family-friendly activities focused on local and migratory bird species and monarch butterfly migration.

Throughout the day, guests can meet live raptors including owls, hawks and other feathered ambassadors with the help of park naturalists and partner organization Wings to SOAR.

Visitors of all ages can join a guide on beginner birding walks to become better acquainted with America’s fastest-growing hobby. A count of the dozens of species of birds migrating through the Park will be kept throughout the day with the help of guests watching from the top of the Chimney.

This event is part of North Carolina’s Year of the Trail. Chimney Rock’s spot on the N.C. Birding Trail and six unique hiking trails from which to observe feathered residents make it the perfect place to start your birding journey or enjoy a well-loved hobby.

Flock to the Rock is included with paid park admission which is $17 for adults, $8 for youth (ages 5-15) and free for children 4 years and under. The main portion of the event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

*Advance registration is required for the 7:30 AM bird walk.