GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bridge over a Greenville County creek has closed due to flooding.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the Griffin Mill Road bridge over Huff Creek has closed due to flooding.

Officials said they will have to conduct safety inspections, once the water levels have gone down, so that it can be reopened.

Detours are in place for drivers.

Eastbound motorists will be detoured left on to Reedy Fork Road then right on to Fork Shoals Road to return to Griffin Mill Road.

Westbound drivers will be detoured right on Fork Shoals Road then left on Reedy Fork Road to return to Griffin Mill Road.