ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Some Anderson County residents said they’re frustrated about the level of flooding in their neighborhoods, and want county and city council members to do something about it.

Annette Dupree lives in an Anderson neighborhood called Canebreak.

There’s a creek right by her house.

“I have videoed water up to my front porch. I have seen this entire cul-de-sac covered to where my neighbors can’t leave for work,” Dupree said.

She said every time it rains, she can expect bad flooding, so bad that it’s now created a sink hole in her neighbor’s yard.

“We have chunks of land being ripped away because of the flooding, I’ve had stuff in my yard washed away,” Dupree said.

Margie Redden is also feeling the flooding frustrations.

“We’ve lost 6 to 8 feet of property, because we used to could drive our car down on the other side of the magnolia tree,” Redden said.

Both Redden and Dupree sad it all started when new housing developments started going up throughout the county.

Several of their neighbors called a meeting with council members.

“We’ve made the city aware of this now. Our fear is that with the further development on the east west parkway, we’re going to see worse flooding conditions,” Dupree said.

Anderson city council said “committed to helping the group get a response from the state level transportation officials since the majority of issues and complaints centered around the East West connector”

Dupree said the hope that it’ll get fixed soon is slim.

“More development in Anderson is good for everybody because it brings wealth to the community, but at the same time the people who are already here have to matter, and out homes have to matter and this huge issue that is also a very big safety issue has to matter,” Dupree said.

Some residents said they are planning on setting up another meeting with city and county council members to keep talking about the flooding issues.

Residents said they are also trying to get state representatives involved.