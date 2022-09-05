HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Heavy showers and thunderstorms over Labor Day weekend caused flooding in Hendersonville, which led to road closures and the cancellation of the King Apple Parade, part of the North Carolina Apple Festival.

City leaders praised event planners for canceling the final event of the festival, saying it was the right move to keep attendees safe.

Allison Justus, the city’s communication manager, told 7NEWS the nearby flooding contributed to the decision.

“Due to the proximity of the festival and the parade route [to the flooding], the event organizers definitely made the right decision in canceling this parade,” she said.

City crews installed barricades on flooded streets, which included King Street, Church Street, Main Street and others.