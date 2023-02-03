RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday evening following a chase in Rutherford County.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies were assisting in a multi-county vehicle pursuit involving a murder suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Flores.
Deputies said the pursuit entered Rutherford County on U.S. Highway 64 and continued through Bostic and Ellenboro.
The pursuit ended by officers using a pursuit intervention technique. However, Flores got out of the vehicle and took off running.
Following a short foot chase, deputies arrested Flores. He was wanted in both North Carolina and Florida.
He has been charged with the following:
North Carolina
• parole violation
• fugitive
• felony speed to elude arrest
• DWI
Florida
• second-degree murder
• possession of firearm by convicted felon
• discharge firearm in public
• violation of supervised pretrial release
According to our sister station WFLA, Mathew Scott Flores was on the run for over a week after he allegedly shot and killed Jose Carlos Martinez in Wauchula on Jan. 24. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the incident.
Flores is currently being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center without bond for the Parole Violation and a total of $615,000 secured bond on the remaining North Carolina charges.