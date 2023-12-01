GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Upstate Friday bringing his campaign for president back to the area.

Governor DeSantis spoke at the Historic Train Depot in Greer Friday morning. It was the first of his three stops in South Carolina during his push for president.

“So one, I’m not like Joe Biden,” said DeSantis.

In front of an eager crowd, Friday’s event came a day after DeSantis’ national debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“I’ve never seen anyone lie that much on a single stage,” said DeSantis.

Supporters gathered Friday morning and listened as DeSantis answered questions on several key topics.

“He wants leadership to get things done,” said longtime Greenville resident Bob Bandholz.

“I loved a lot of his policies,” said Annette Burgess.

DeSantis spoke about his plans to better education, ways to reduce the cost of energy, how he would hold people accountable, and his stance on the border, among other topics.

He also shared a strong message to Hamas supporters.

“I can tell you this, when I’m president, if we have someone here that’s on a foreign student visa and they’re making common cause with Hamas, I’m canceling their visa and I’m sending them home,” said DeSantis.

As he worked to gain voters’ attention, DeSantis shared what he believed separated himself from the other GOP contenders like current front-runner former president Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

“I don’t think she’s shown a willingness to fight for you when it’s tough,” said DeSantis.

The event left some voters, like Bandholz, an avid Trump supporter, with a change of heart.

“I am changed in my vote,” said Bandholz. “But after listening to him today and sharing what he has gotten done, I am really impressed and I’m ready to go.”

“2024 is going to be a tough year. It’s going to be really difficult, particularly for the GOP,” Bandholz added.

Governor DeSantis will bring his policies to the stage and face off next week in the fourth 2024 Republican Presidential debate hosted by NewsNation.

The debate will be broadcast on-air and streamed online on the NewsNation app.