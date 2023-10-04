UPSATE S.C., (WSPA) – Florida Governor and republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis made stops in both Spartanburg and Greenville on Wednesday hoping to send a message to voters ahead of the 2024 election.

“I am going to be able to tell you in January of 2033 that we restored the American dream in this country,” Desantis said.

DeSantis rallied voters over hot topics like immigration, education, crime, and government spending. Those in attendance said they think DeSantis is the candidate that can tackle those issues.

“I’m for this guy DeSantis, who gets things done,” Boiling Springs resident Gary Tipton said. “He wins.”

The presidential hopeful also called out GOP frontrunner former president Donald Trump, saying he did not keep the promises he made to voters. DeSantis said as governor of Florida he’s kept all of his promises and if elected president will do the same.

“We have heard a lot of bluster through the years,” DeSantis said. “We have heard a lot of promises. We have to deliver on those promises. The country is going in the wrong direction. We need to change course. We need a new birth of freedom. We need a revival for the United States of America. That is only going to be done through strong leadership and proven results and that is what I represent.”

DeSantis said despite republican candidates like Trump, Nikki Haley, and Tim Scott being in the race he believes he has what it takes to sway South Carolina voters and win the state.

“I know South Carolina is a very pro-military state, they are pro veteran and I think we are going to get a lot of support on that. Second, I am the father of a six, five and three year old. I understand what parents are going through. Parents rights, raising kids, making sure we have education not indoctrination.”

DeSantis said he will be back to South Carolina soon as he continues to campaign ahead of primaries.