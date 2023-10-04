SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will visit the Upstate on Wednesday.

DeSantis will be attending two meet-and-greet sessions in Spartanburg and Greenville following the second GOP debate.

The first meet and greet session will be held at the American Legion in Spartanburg, located at 94 West Park Drive, starting at 10 a.m.

The second meet and greet session will be held at the Revel in Greenville, located at 304 East Stone Avenue starting at 12:30 p.m. with a barbeque lunch included.

Both sessions are free. Tickets can be reserved here.