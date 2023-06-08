ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Florida man has been arrested on a number of charges including kidnapping and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators with Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Family Justice Center arrested Brendan Christopher Poole, 25, of Florida with a series of charges stemming from actions involving two minors.

He has been charged with two counts each of first degree kidnapping, indecent liberties with a child, abduction of children, assault by strangulation and one count of an attempted second degree forcible sex offense.

Poole was booked into the Buncombe county Jail on Wednesday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Asheville Police Department is still investigating this case and is encouraing anyone who may have been a victim of Poole or information of similar incidents to contact the APD at (828) – 252-1110.