GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in broadcasting child pornography.

Officials convicted 23-year-old Peterson Jean-Baptiste, of Palm Bay, Florida for sextorting girls on Snapchat while on probation for a drug distribution conviction.

Evidence presented in court showed that after establishing a relationship with victims, Jean-Baptiste requested nude photos.

Once in possession of the images, Jean-Baptiste threatened to post the images on the internet if the victims did not provide more images.

Investigators said Jean-Baptiste would direct victims on how to pose and forced some victims to involve an animal in the pictures.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was initiated when a victim informed her parents of the sextortion.

The Department of Homeland Security assistance revealed that the crime was involved in multiple states.

Two victims resided in South Carolina, officials said.

Investigators were able to locate Jean-Baptiste in Florida and seize his mobile device.

A search showed that the defendant regularly used FaceTime videos to chat with young girls, and he had them film their bodies while only showing his forehead or part of his face.

Investigators said they were able to confirm Jean-Baptiste’s identity when he mistakenly showed his entire face on one of the videos.

Addition images of other victims were found on Jean-Baptiste’s phone but officials did not have enough information to identify them.

Jean-Baptiste was also placed on lifetime supervision along with his sentencing.