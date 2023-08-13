PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said that they have identified a man after a diving incident that happened on Saturday.

According to the coroner, Anthony Reno, 50, of Florida, became unresponsive during a recreational dive. The coroner said that Reno was transported to Prisma Health Oconee where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

