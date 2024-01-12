JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Florida man’s trip to a North Carolina grocery store ended with a $1 million lottery win.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said the man bought a $2 Powerball ticket from the Ingles grocery store on U.S. 64 East in the Cashiers community of Jackson County.

The ticket matched all five white balls in the December 18 Powerball drawing.

After state and federal taxes, the Bradenton man took home $715,001 when he claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.