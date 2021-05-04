Florists warn customers of pandemic-related flower shortage ahead of Mother’s Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A shortage of flowers could leave some Mother’s Day shoppers searching harder and paying more for their bouquets this year.

Growers overseas are scrambling to keep up with the demand for popular fresh cut flowers such as carnations, lilies and roses.

The shortage is due to poor weather conditions, lack of field workers caused by the pandemic and political unrest in South America— which is a country that serves as major contributor of flowers for florists worldwide.

North American growers have been impacted this season too. The lack of sunlight has made growing increasingly difficult.

Shipments are being held longer than normal at the U.S. border, causing some species of flowers to prematurely wilt before reaching their destinations.

Staff at Greer Florist & Specialties told 7 News they order their flowers from South America—- and have seen the impact of the shortage— but said they ordered their product early to prepare for Mother’s Day.

“It’s was just about to snap back to normal and all of a sudden it’s Mother’s Day and they don’t have enough product. The product is good and it’s coming in good quality, it’s just not as abundant. I may have to say ‘We don’t have that exact flower, but we have plenty of pretty product’,” James Grossman, managing designer at Greer Florist & Specialties, said.

James said they’ve received almost 100 orders already and warned that buyers shouldn’t wait until the last minute to search for their perfect bouquet.