Flu cases drastically down across South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- While Covid-19 cases continue to spread throughout the country, flu cases have seen relatively low numbers.

Reports show numbers for lab confirmed flu cases have gone drastically down in the past year.

Leaders at Bon Secours say, “It’s a drop in the bucket in comparison to prior seasons by far.”

Up to this point in last year’s flu season, South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental control reported nearly 4,000 cases.

Fast forward to this year’s flu season, DHEC says they’ve only seen 77 confirmed cases of the flu.

Bon Secours says this trend is not just in South Carolina, but nationwide, thanks to Covid precautions.

“All the things we have tried to do until we have vaccines for Covid have actually also helped with flu,” Chief Medical Officer Surbhi Gaur said.

Adding, “It’s just another testament to the science behind viruses, so this is how viruses spread and we’ve limited our contact with one another for better or for worse, but one thing that’s come out of that is less influenza in the community.”

Gaur says it’s also because people’s reaction to sickness has changed.



“Maybe you yourself went into work, you said oh it’s just a tickle in my throat, I don’t want tot take that extra day off of work, I’m just going to go ahead and do this, or you don’t feel well and you say well I need to go to the grocery store, why don’t I just do that. I think a lot of that behavior has stopped or at least curbed,” Gaur said.

Adding, if these habits stay, the low numbers could as well.



Gaur said, “Those lessons I think will stick with us, and while we might not see the very, very low numbers of influenza we have this year, I don’t think we’ll be back up to the numbers that we’ve seen that last 2 or 3 years with the flu.”

Bon Secours said when a patient comes in and wants to get tested for Covid-19, they usually go ahead and do the flu and the coronavirus test because so many of those symptoms overlap.