Fmr. Berea H.S. AD has teaching license suspended by state board

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the teaching license of the former athletic director of Berea High School after they said he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Jeff Maness resigned from his position with the Greenville County Schools in October of 2019 citing personal reasons.

According to the state board, Maness was placed on administrative leave on October 7, 2019 following allegations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a staff member on district property.

Maness’s educator certificate will be suspended until December 7, 2021.

At the time of his resignation, Greenville County Schools said they were conducting an audit of financial records related to athletic and pupil activity funds to ensure funds were not misappropriated.

The district said that they had evidence that Maness was not in full compliance with all financial protocols required by the district.

Maness was hired in August of 2010.