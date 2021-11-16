Fmr. Clifton Mill site to be redeveloped into apartments

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A new apartment complex is planned for the site of the former Clifton Mill in Spartanburg County.

According to OneSpartanburg, the M Peters Group will redevelop the area off of Clifton Glendale Road into 239 apartments along with 7,000 square feet of commercial space.

Spartanburg County will transfer 30 acres of land to the developer who is expected to invest $60 million into the project.

The apartment complex will overlook the Pacolet River with studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments.

As part of the project, the developer is also expected to build public facilities for Clifton Beach visitors and improve boat access to the river.

Site plan rendering of planned apartment complex for Clifton Mill site. (From: SGA/Narmour Wright Design)

“Until now, former mill sites in eastern parts of Spartanburg County have not seen the same level of interest and investment as those in central and western parts,” said Spartanburg County Councilmember David Britt. “We have had high hopes for the Clifton Mill Number Two site, and are very fortunate that the M Peters Group has the vision to take it on. The project will be transformative for the Clifton, Cowpens and Glendale area for generations to come.”

The developer will also work with Spartanburg County to straighten and widen River Road.

The project also includes a 4.1 mile trail connector between Clifton and Glendale along with a pedestrian bridge across the river which will connect the development to the trail.

OneSpartanburg said the developer will return around 19 acres of land to the county as an improved public park, once enhancements are made.

The Clifton Mill was built in 1880 and was eventually demolished in the early 2000s.

The site was purchased by Spartanburg County for $226,000 in 2013 to develop the site into Clifton Park.

No timetable was given for the project.