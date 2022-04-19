GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A former Gaffney police officer has been arrested on charges related to an investigation into excessive force.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 63-year-old Johnny Miller with Misconduct in Office and first degree Assault and Battery.

The charges stem from an incident which happened on December 17, 2020.

According to warrants, Miller entered the victim’s home, grabbed them by the neck, and forced their face into the carpet. The warrants said that Miller then placed his knee on the victim’s neck.

The victim reportedly yelled five or six times that they could not breathe, according to warrants.

Gaffney Police said that Miller was a sergeant at the time of the incident working for the housing authority where he patrolled public housing.

Miller was fired from the department a short time after the incident.

Miller is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.