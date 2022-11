CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor and US Ambassador to the United Nations, will speak Tuesday night at Clemson University.

The one-hour event, titled A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road to Saving America, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Strom Thurmond Institute auditorium on Kappa Street in Clemson.

