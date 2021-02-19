Fmr. Greenville Co. deputy accused of sexually assaulting woman while on duty

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A former Greenville County deputy has been arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty and armed in October 2020.

34-year-old Christopher J. Abercrombie has been charged with first degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Kidnapping, first degree Burglary, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Misconduct in Office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to warrants from SLED, Abercrombie entered the victim’s home on October 29 and held her against her will and committed sexual battery.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified the day of the incident about improper conduct by Abercrombie while he was on duty.

Abercrombie was fired the next day following an internal investigation.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis released this statement regarding the incident:

Like any complaint involving misconduct against an employee at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office we investigated it to the fullest extent to ensure the integrity and public trust is upheld by the deputy’s sworn to serve our community. In this case it was immediately made clear that Mr. Abercrombie broke the oath he swore to uphold and under no circumstances will behavior of utter disgrace be tolerated in my office.”

Abercrombie is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said Abercrombie was hired with the department on September 9, 2019.