Fmr. high school football coach dies in Duncan crash

DUNCAN, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate business owner and former high school football coach died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Duncan.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on East Main Street near North Avenue around 5:48 p.m.

The coroner said 61-year-old Bruce Clark died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Clark was head football coach at Boiling Springs High School from 2008 to 2012. He was also the owner of Gameday BBQ in Duncan.

Duncan Police are investigating the crash.