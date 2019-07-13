Fmr. inmate accused of throwing contraband into Tyger River Correctional

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Officials say a former inmate threw a backpack full of contraband through a hole in a fence at Tyger River Correctional Institution in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services, 29-year-old Michelangelo Dicosola of Clinton was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into Tyger River Correctional and trespassing.

Warrants said that Dicosola admitted to the crime that happened on April 24 and that photos showed him carrying the backpack in the woods near the hole in the fence.

The backpack contained 35 pounds of tobacco, cell phones, and lighters, according to warrants.

Dicosola was arrested on July 10 and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center but has since been released.

The Department of Corrections says Dicosola previously served eight years in South Carolina prisons for armed robbery.