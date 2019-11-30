Fmr. SC State Senator Ralph Anderson dies at 92

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Former longtime state senator for Greenville Ralph Anderson has died at the age of 92.
Anderson died at his home Saturday around 2:30pm from natural causes after an illness, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Anderson served in the South Carolina statehouse for 22 years as both a representative, from 1991 through 1997, and as a senator, from 1997 until 2013.
Prior to his time at the statehouse, Anderson held a seat on the Greenville City Council from 1983 to 1991.
Anderson also spent more than 30 years as a postmaster before retiring.
South Carolina Senate Democrats tweeted about Anderson’s passing saying, “His commitment to the Upstate and his long career of public service left South Carolina a better place.”
Anderson was awarded the Order of the Palmetto in 2012.