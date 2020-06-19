Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM

Fmr. Spartanburg Co. deputy charged in use of force case, SLED says

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Matthew Mark Turner (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg County deputy has been charged after investigators say he punched someone multiple times while on a call in December 2019.

26-year-old Matthew Mark Turner has been charged with third degree Assault and Battery and Misconduct in Office.

According to warrants, Turner was responding to a call for an unconscious child when the assault happened on December 23.

Warrants said Turner hit the victim multiple times with a closed fist causing injury.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate the incident.

Turner was booked into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released.

The case is being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories