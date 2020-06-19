Fmr. Spartanburg Co. deputy charged in use of force case, SLED says

Matthew Mark Turner (From: Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg County deputy has been charged after investigators say he punched someone multiple times while on a call in December 2019.

26-year-old Matthew Mark Turner has been charged with third degree Assault and Battery and Misconduct in Office.

According to warrants, Turner was responding to a call for an unconscious child when the assault happened on December 23.

Warrants said Turner hit the victim multiple times with a closed fist causing injury.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office requested that SLED investigate the incident.

Turner was booked into the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released.

The case is being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.