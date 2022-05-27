ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A 17-year-old was arrested Friday after he was found with a weapon on an Anderson County high school campus.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed that a former student had a weapon in his waistband around 1:00 p.m. at TL Hanna High School.

The sheriff’s office said the school resource officer was notified and detained the former student.

Deputies said charges against him are currently pending.

Investigators said there were no indications that he had plans to use the weapon.