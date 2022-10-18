SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke Tuesday evening at Wofford College.

Pence gave a lecture at the Leonard Auditorium as part of Wofford’s Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security.

The college said the lecture series was created with the goal of “capturing the attention of students and the public while drawing them into important conversations on applying American leadership and ideals to the challenges of international affairs past, present and future.”