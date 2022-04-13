DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A new police chief was sworn in Tuesday evening in Duncan.

Shandrell Holcombe took over as chief of the Duncan Police Department after we previously reported Chris Miller was forced to resign in March.

7NEWS sat down with Holcombe on Wednesday to learn what his plans are for the department.

“When policing is at the core of your passion, you care about people,” Holcombe said.

Chief Holcombe is no stranger to law enforcement. In fact, he’s held multiple positions with the Duncan and Greer Police Departments, and most recently served as a lieutenant in Wellford.

Now, he’s returning home.

“Now I am back home and I am ready to hit the road running to help everybody to serve and protect,” said Holcombe.

The chief said he has big plans, starting with community policing.

“The police department has to, at all times, put the community first,” Holcombe said. “The people have us here to serve them and protect them. So, I want to get back to that old school policing.”

Which is why he said he and his officers will be making an effort to be seen and heard by the community.

“He is very personable and he’s going to be a people’s chief and that’s the number one thing that I am excited about,” said Cameron Fant, Duncan Town Administrator. “He’s not afraid to go out and go to these businesses and introduce himself.”

“I want to be approachable. I want to be knowledgeable. I want to be communicable,” said Holcombe. “I want to become one with the community. I want people to know who we are as officers.”

Chief Holcombe said his efforts won’t end there. He explained how he plans to combat a major issue involving opioids. It’s an issue he told 7NEWS, that is not solely present in the town of Duncan, but across the entire Upstate as well.

“We are going to put together a task force to try to attack that issue, and that’s kind of the first goal,” said Holcombe.

Wednesday was his first official day as Duncan’s police chief and community members said they were excited.

“I think our citizens will be really proud with the efforts of our police department here moving forward,” said Fant.

It’s a role newly-appointed Chief Holcombe said he is ready to step into; one that he plans to use to serve and protect the community.

“I love the people. I love this area. I know this town,” he said. “This office is not going to be taken lightly. There’s a lot of work, but your heart has to also be always available to help the people.”

Police Chief Holcombe was officially sworn in Tuesday evening during a town hall meeting. He said there is much more on the agenda for the police department and the town of Duncan.