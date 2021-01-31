Folks are hunkering down for winter weather; precautions necessary

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- Bundle up and get ready, more snow is coming!

As parts of North Carolina are expected to see more snow Monday and potentially Tuesday, officials say they want to remind people on how to stay safe in wintery weather.

All the way from Tampa, Florida, Jim Crews came to Hendersonville in hopes to see snow.

“There will definitely probably be some snow ball fights,” Crews said.

It’s a big deal for him and his family.

He explains, “Neither my brother nor my sister-in-law have seen snow so we’re excited.”

He got lucky because it’s in the forecast.

Even for locals like Edward Carrasquillo who says he loves to find creative ways to enjoy the winter weather, “I don’t just do snowmen, I do full sized stag elks charging through the woods with full antlers and everything,”

He says every snow feels like the first time seeing it.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in the snow and enjoying it,” Carrasquillo said.

However, there are some precautions to take.

Communications officer for the North Carolina Department of Transportation, David Uchiyama, says his team started preparing the roads Saturday afternoon with brine and salt.

“The driving tips for anybody during snowy, icy, winter weather conditions starts with speed. Slow down,” Uchiyama said.

He says his team will work all night to keep people safe.

“They’re going to work overnight and around the clock until all the roads are very passable and keep working until all the roads are clear,” Uchiyama said.

He says folks out on the roads need to pay extra attention to their driving.

Uchiyama said, “The other things that are beneficial are providing distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you and of course watch out for black ice. Those are usually in elevated areas, bridges, overpasses, and also areas that don’t get a lot of sun.”

There could be some closings due to the wintery weather.

It’s important to plan ahead in that case.