Food box giveaway scheduled for Friday morning in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A food box giveaway is scheduled for Friday morning in Greenville. The donation event, hosted by Democratic State Senator Karl Allen, will take place at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, located at 335 Greenacre Road. It begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 10:30 a.m.

In a release, Allen said the boxes will contain fresh produce, meats and dairy products. There will be a limit of one box per household. Boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The giveaway comes as many families feel the financial impacts of the rising cost of goods.

