SALISBURY, N.C. (WSPA) – Food Lion Feeds is on a mission to provide at least 1 million meals to neighbors affected by food insecurity.

The fifth annual Orange Bag campaign, running from March 1-21, allows customers to support the cause by purchasing specially marked orange bags. In return, Food Lions will donate five meals to Feeding America and its member food banks.

Customers can also make a cash donation at checkout or online through Food Lion To Go.

Since launching the campaign in 2019, Food Lion Feeds and their shoppers have helped provide nearly 6 million meals to food banks in their service area. With more than 53 million people turning to food banks, food pantries and other private food assistance programs in 2021, the campaign is especially critical.

“At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries, and we all work together to set families up for success in life,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.