PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stop for food turned into a $250,000 lottery win for one Upstate man.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the man stopped at the OM Food Mart on Highway 153 near Easley for a bite to eat and a Powerball ticket.

Lottery officials said with his $5 in change, he bought a Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket.

The scratch-off landed him a $250,000 win which he said he plans to use to work on his house and give to his church.

The lottery said four top prizes remain for the $5 Giant Jumbo Bucks game.