GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The euphoria food, wine, and music festival kicked off Thursday and continues throughout the weekend.

The annual festival shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and charm in the Greenville community.

Hosting more than 40 events, 100 chefs, musical performances, and beverage professionals, one of the event’s main missions is to “cook up goodwill for our community.”

Proceeds from the event are distributed in the form of direct grants to Upstate charities.

The event will be held across Greenville from Thursday, September 15, to Sunday, September 18.

A full schedule of events can be found on the festivals website.