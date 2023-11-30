SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man found dead in his camper this week is believed to have died from hypothermia, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said it was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center on Tuesday for the death of a North Carolina man who had been transported to the hospital from Island Ford Road in Forest City.

Scott Wesley Mack, 58, had been staying in a camper with no power on Island Ford Road and was discovered by an acquaintance.

According to the coroner’s office, Mack’s body temperature was lower than normal, and a forensic exam revealed he died of cardiovascular disease exacerbated by hypothermia, brought on by the cold environment he had been staying in.