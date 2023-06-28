Buster, the longest resident at Greenville Humane Society, has been adopted. (Source: Greenville Humane Society)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – “The cat’s out of the bag,” the Greenville Humane Society announced Wednesday. Buster, a dog that has spent 232 days at the shelter, has been adopted.

Buster, a 2.5-year-old Retriever mix, arrived at the Greenville Humane Society over seven months ago. He was their “longest resident by a stretch.”

Buster (Source: Greenville Humane Society)

On June 5, the Greenville Humane Society began “Buster Appreciation Week” in hopes of getting him adopted. He was featured throughout the following week on the shelter’s social media accounts.

Now, the shelter said Buster is “finally resting comfortably in his new home with his family.”

The Greenville Humane Society also thanked the community for supporting their efforts and sharing Buster’s story.