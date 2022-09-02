ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A former police chief of Anderson passed away Thursday at the age of 92.

James Ernest Burriss Sr. served the City of Anderson for 46 years, 41 years with the police department and 13 years as the Chief of Police.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Doris T. Burriss; son, James Ernest “Jim” Burriss, Jr. (Sarah); granddaughter, Brantli Burriss; great-grandchildren, Addysen Jordan, Tollison Burriss and Lenox Burriss; and two sisters, Joyce Parnell and Cathy Witcher.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 3, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with officer rites. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.