CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman was charged Monday with embezzling more than $10,000 of public funds.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Tabbatha Ann Mullinax, 46, embezzled thousands of dollars between April 1, 2023 and August 20, 2023 from the Cherokee County Treasurer’s Office.

Mullinax was working as the Cherokee County Deputy Treasurer at the time of the crime.

She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and later released on bond.