GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Gaffney police officer was charged Wednesday for substituting urine for her boyfriend’s drug test.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 31-year-old Charlena Marie Camden Hamrick and charged her with misconduct in office and substitution or spiking to defeat a drug trust.

On December 20, 2018 Hamrick took marijuana from a suspect without documenting the seizure or destruction on drugs, according to arrest warrants. She took marijuana from a suspect and used it for her and her boyfriend at the time, Timothy Hamrick, personal use.

This incident happened while Hamrick was an officer for the Gaffney Police Department.

According to arrest warrants, on July 31, 2019 Hamrick assisted in substituting urine for Timothy Shane Hamrick in defeating a drug test required by the Gaffney Fire Department, his employer at the time.

During a search warrant, the sheriff’s office found Facebook messages between Charlena Hamrick and Timothy Hamrick documenting the substitution of urine samples.

SLED was requested to investigate by Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller.

Hamrick was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.