GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was released from prison.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Lewis was released from prison on April 1.

We previously reported that Lewis was found guilty by a jury of one count of misconduct of a public officer in October of 2019.

This charge stemmed from the then sheriff going on a 2017 budget trip to Charlotte with his former assistant, Savannah Nabors.

Nabors claimed in the lawsuit that Lewis had possibly drugged her and that she woke up to having sex with Lewis during the trip. Lewis stated that during the trip he had consensual sex with Nabors and that it was initiated by her.

A settlement was reached in March of 2019. Nabors was paid $100,000 by the South Carolina Insurance Fund.

Lewis appealed his conviction in October 2020 but the appeal was denied in August of 2021.

Lewis returned to prison to serve the rest of his sentence.