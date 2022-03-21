HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The former mayor of Honea Path passed away, according to Anderson County’s Facebook page.

Anderson Co. announced former Mayor Earl Lollis Meyers passing Monday afternoon. He was the mayor of Honea Path from 1998 to 2019.

South Carolina Senator Mike Gambrell said former Mayor Meyers was a mentor to him and others and he was a superlative example for others to follow.

Mayor Meyers was a mentor to me and so many others. I very much doubt I would have had much success as an elected official without his guidance and support. If every mayor worked as hard and took their job as seriously as he did then the world would be a much better place. He set a superlative example for others to follow, and I will miss his friendship. S.C. Senator Mike Gambrell

Anderson County Councilmember M. Cindy Wilson said the first time she met former Mayor Meyers he was painting the bottom of Honea Path’s swimming pool.

I had the pleasure of working with Mayor Meyers for several years, and I was always impressed with his tireless commitment to the betterment of Honea Path. The first time I met him was shortly after my election to County Council. I went to Honea Path and found him painting the bottom of the town’s swimming pool! This is but one example of his style of hand-on stewardship. He was such a sweet man who genuinely cared for the town and people he served. Anderson County Councilmember M. Cindy Wilson

Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns said former Mayor Meyers “…was, without question, one of the finest men I have ever known.”