GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A former NFL player spoke to a group of local student-athletes Tuesday afternoon about the transition from playing sports in high school to college.

Doug Middleton played college football at Appalachian State before his NFL career with the New York Jets in 2016.

Middleton joined other athletes at the Cannon Center in Greer.

He talked to several local seniors who will start their college careers this fall and offered suggestions to overcome some of the challenges they’ll face – one of them being homesickness.

“You gotta know what you signed up for. You want to have those highlight moments on Saturdays and Sundays, Middleton said. It’s going to take some of those quiet moments being alone at certain times.”

This event was organized by Beyond the Jersey, a group founded by Josh Hannon, a former Greer High School student-athlete who struggled during his transition to playing football at Appalachian State.