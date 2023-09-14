OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Oconee County Detention Deputy was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly providing inmates contraband.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Tyler Christian Watson, of Central, with misconduct in office and furnishing contraband.

Authorities said Watson was hired by the sheriff’s office as a detention deputy on February 13th. He resigned on September 8th.

An investigation was initiated on August 28 when the sheriff’s office reported that contraband was being brought into the detention center and given to inmates.

During the investigation, agents obtained evidence that Watson provided inmates with contraband between May 1st and August 19th while working inside the detention center.

Watson turned himself in Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla according to deputies.

Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said, “I will continue to uphold our employees to the highest standards of accountability, and should evidence arise of criminal activity by an employee of the sheriff’s office, I will take necessary steps to make sure that those standards of accountability are met by of our employees.”

Watson remains in the detention center where he awaits a bond hearing.