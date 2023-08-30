SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg District 5 employee has been arrested on on multiple child sex charges.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron P. Bohmer, of Spartanburg County, was arrested on Tuesday on four criminal charges including criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office, last Friday a victim reported an ongoing sexual relationship between herself and Bohmer which began when the victim was 10 years old and continuing to present day.

After speaking to the victim, investigators secured arrest warrants for Bohmer on Monday and he was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators said after his arrest Bohmer made several “incriminating statements” about his relationship with the victim.

Spartanburg School District 5 Director of Public Relations Melissa Robinette said the district was aware of Bohmer’s arrest and that he no longer works for District 5.

Bohmer was an employee of the district’s technology department from August 2012 through Wednesday and worked at multiple schools in the district.

“Mr. Bohmer was not a teacher, he was not instructional and he was not in the classroom at all,” said Robinette.

Bohmer is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.