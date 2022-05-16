SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy with defrauding the sheriff’s office.

SLED charged 30-year-old William Arthur Reynolds, of Abbeville, with ‘Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses’.

The arrest warrant states that Reynolds received over $2,000, but fewer than $10,000, through compensation for military leave between September of 2021 and February of 2022 despite never attending military training or reporting for his assigned duties at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on those days.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the sheriff’s office.

Reynolds was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on May 16. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.