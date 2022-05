SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg County teacher will celebrate her 106th birthday on Wednesday.

Ella Mae Colbert is a former Chesnee Elementary School teacher.

On Wednesday, she will celebrate her birthday with students at Chesnee Elementary School during a special gathering.

Additionally, the City of Chesnee plans to give Colbert a police escort to her party and to present her with a proclamation making May 11 Ella Mae Colbert Day!