SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Spartanburg Fire Chief passed away Tuesday at the age of 99.

According to the Spartanburg Fire Department, Albert (Tilly) Tillotson served the Spartanburg City Fire Department for 36 years with 19 years as the Fire Chief.

Tillotson was appointed fire chief on January 1, 1967.

Under his leadership, the department added three new fire stations and improved working conditions for personnel by changing shift hours to 24 hours on and 24 hours off schedule.

During his time as Fire Chief, he served as President of the South Carolina Firefighter Association from 1980 to 1981.

He then retired to a quiet life on the east side of Spartanburg.

“Chief Tilly had a gentle demeanor and was not afraid to tackle hard issues but preferred to settle differences through sensible cooperation by taking the ‘high road’,” Spartanburg Fire Department officials said.

Receiving of Friends will be Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Dunbar Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel located at 690 Southport Rd. Roebuck, SC. 29376.

A burial procession to Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Fernwood-Glendale Rd. in Spartanburg will follow.

If your fire department would like to join the procession, contact Battalion Chief Doug Lea at (864) 809-3387.