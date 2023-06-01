ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A former special education teacher has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexually abusing a student.

Albert Pavon, 36, of Canton, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges of indecent liberties with a minor, indecent liberties with a student, dissemination of obscene material and third degree exploitation of a minor.

In June 2022 the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office was notified Pavon had been communicating inappropriately with a 15 year old girl over the phone and reportedly sent the girl pictures of his genitals through Snapchat.

The victim said Pavon touched her breasts and thighs in a special education classroom at Erwin High school and told her he wanted to perform sexual acts with her.

Prosecutors, together with the victim’s family and therapist, requested that Pavon be sentenced to serve an active term of imprisonment.

He was instead sentenced to serve a 90-day jail sentence, and a suspended sentence of 16-29 months for indecent liberties with a minor, 5-15 suspended for indecent liberties with a student, 5-15 months suspended for dissemination of obscene materials, and 6-17 months suspended for third degree exploitation of a minor.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for the next 30 years and is not allowed to have any contact with his victim for the rest of his life.

“The District Attorney’s Office thanks Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigators for their professionalism and the trauma-informed investigation that brought Pavon to accountability for these atrocious acts committed against a student of Buncombe County Public Schools. This should have never happened and should never happen again to any student. I wish the victim and the victim’s family peace and healing and thank them for their cooperation in this case,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.